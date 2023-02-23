Enwin Utilities Working To Restore Power

Frontline Enwin crews are working quickly to correct remaining outages and restore power after last night’s ice storm.

Enwin officials say multiple electrical outages affected approximately 25,000 customers across their service area.

Although outages were noted across the City, the region’s areas that were affected by the most outages were the South Windsor, Roseland, East Riverside, and Walkerville communities.

Due to the weather, outages were caused by a variety of issues. The primary cause of the outages was falling branches and trees due to the weight of the ice upon them across power lines. This repeatedly caused problems throughout the night as branches continued to fall.

Hydro teams worked throughout the night, removing line obstructions and restoring feeders, returning power to most customers. However, approximately 5,000 customers remain without power.

Enwin reminds their customers to avoid downed power lines and anything with which they may come in contact, such as puddles of water and fences. Call ENWIN at 519-255-2727 to report a downed power line.