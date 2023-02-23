PHOTOS: Ice Storm Damages Trees, Property, In Windsor & Essex County

Residents of Windsor and Essex County are waking up to storm damage following Wednesday’s ice storm.

Heavy ice accretion weighed power and utility lines, causing them to sag into trees, and fall to the ground altogether. Layers of ice were too much for some tree limbs, causing downed branches and in some cases, whole trees. Enwin Utilities has restored power to much of the city after dozens of transformers and power lines were distrupted due to the weather.

Photos by windsoriteDOTca staff unless otherwise noted.