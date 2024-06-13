Summer Festival Preview: Taste Of Tecumseh
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday June 13th, 2024, 7:29pm
The annual Taste of Tecumseh takes place this weekend.
The festival is the areas premier wine, beer and food festival taking place both on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Festival guests can sample culinary delights, taste a variety of distinctive award-winning wines, and enjoy entertainment from talented performers.
