City Of Windsor Launches School Extras Transition Plan

The City of Windsor has launched the School Extras Transition Plan, designed to support students at four local high schools as they shift to using regular Transit Windsor services effective this upcoming school year, September 2, 2025.

The school bus extras were eliminated in this years budget

Beginning this spring, City staff will be visiting local high schools including Holy Names Catholic High School, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Vincent Massey Secondary School, and Riverside Secondary School to connect directly with students to provide information and hands-on support. These in-person visits will include:

Sharing detailed information about the routes.

Helping students download and navigate Transit Windsor’s mobile apps.

Offering helpful tips for riding the bus.

Answering questions and sharing additional resources.

In addition to school visits, the City is updating its website with new route schedules and resources to support students and families. Information will also be shared with Grade 8 classes in elementary feeder schools to help incoming high school students prepare for the transition.