Tecumseh Resident Wins $100,000 With MEGADICE Lotto

Bradley Rosehart of Tecumseh hit the $100,000 jackpot in the April 9th, 2025 MEGADICE LOTTO draw.

“I was on my way home from work when I stopped by the store and picked up this ticket,” he said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings. “That night, it was pouring rain, and I got a call from work saying I didn’t have to come in.”

With his evening unexpectedly free, Rosehart decided to stay up late and watch the game. “It was a little after midnight and I was about to get ready for bed. Before calling it a night, I checked my ticket using the OLG app on my phone — and oh my!”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“When I discovered I’d won big, tears came streaming down my face,” he said. “I was in shock and kept checking my ticket over and over again. I sat down in my chair and said to myself, ‘I finally did it. I finally won!’ It was the happiest moment of my life.”

At that point, Rosehart was wide awake and buzzing with adrenaline. “There was no way I could go to sleep after that!” he said with a laugh. “The excitement took over, and I began pacing all around the house.”

One by one, Rosehart began to call everyone in his contacts. “I was so thrilled; I just had to spread the news. I think the mailman even knows I won!” he chuckled. “Everyone I told was more than happy for me, saying ‘Good for you! You deserve it.’”

With his windfall, he plans to pay off bills and save for retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.