Work Starts This Week On The Multi-Use Trail Project On Lesperance Road And Little River Boulevard

Work gets underway this week on the first phase of the Lesperance Road and Little River Boulevard Multi-Use Trails project.

The first phase includes a concrete trail extending from McNorton Street to First Street. The project will include upgraded municipal parking lots, landscaping, and softscaping around the Town Hall/OPP campus.

Access to Town Hall will be maintained throughout the project, and signage will be posted to direct residents and visitors. First Street will be closed while working on the municipal parking lots above, St. Jacques Street will serve as the detour route, and additional parking lot closures will occur as the project advances.

This phase is expected to take three months to complete.

The second phase includes a 3.0-meter-wide asphalt trail from Riverside Drive to McNorton Street on Lesperance Road and from Lesperance Road to Gauthier Drive on Little River Boulevard. This should be completed by December.