Suspect Sought For Alleged $130,000 Fraud

Tuesday June 3rd, 2025, 4:40pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a large-scale financial fraud.

Police say that on May 1st, 2025, the suspect entered a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue and used a fraudulent Canadian passport to obtain $130,000 in U.S currency.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 35 to 45 years old, with a medium build and long brown hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and black running shoes.

The suspect is wanted on five charges, including fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged passport, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

