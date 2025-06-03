Windsor-Essex

LaSalle Landing Almost Complete

Tuesday June 3rd, 2025, 9:00am

Construction on the LaSalle Landing project along the waterfront is almost complete.

The loop will have winter ice skating and walking, biking, jogging, and in-line skating in the summer.

The circular water feature, the Rotary Circle, will feature water jets bubbling up from the concrete for warm weather fun.

It is expected to be open by the end of June.

