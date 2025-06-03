NEWS >

Graduation Day At UWindsor

Tuesday June 3rd, 2025, 8:15am

More than 4,700 University of Windsor graduands will cross the stage during the 123rd Spring Convocation this week.

The week-long celebration will also see the formal installation of the University’s new Chancellor, Dwight Duncan, and the presentation of honorary doctorates to three distinguished individuals.

