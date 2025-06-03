Graduation Day At UWindsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 3rd, 2025, 8:15am
More than 4,700 University of Windsor graduands will cross the stage during the 123rd Spring Convocation this week.
The week-long celebration will also see the formal installation of the University’s new Chancellor, Dwight Duncan, and the presentation of honorary doctorates to three distinguished individuals.
