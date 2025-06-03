Suspects Sought After Bus Shelter Vandalized

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects wanted in connection with the vandalism of a bus shelter.

Police say that in the early morning hours of May 11th, 2025, video surveillance captured two suspects in the area of Rose Street and Jefferson Boulevard. The suspects were observed breaking the glass of a bus shelter before fleeing westbound on Rose Street.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20-30 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey hoodie, grey and black pants, light-coloured shoes, and a black satchel strapped across his chest.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20-30 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black and grey hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black satchel strapped across his chest.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Pawn Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7431. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.