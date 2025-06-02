Fatal Motorcycle Collision In The County

One person has died after a crash in the county Monday morning.

OPP say around 11:45am, emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle on County Road 18, west of County Road 15 in the Town of Essex.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

County Road 18 is closed between County Road 15 and Rizzo Nicola Road.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have observed these vehicles prior to the collision, who observed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.