Police Warn Of Fake $100’s In Leamington

Essex County OPP are reporting the use of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police say that these fakes can be convincing but lack key security features.

How to Detect a Fake $100 Bill:

Feel the Texture – Genuine bills have raised ink on the large number and portrait’s shoulders. Fakes often feel too smooth.

Check the Transparent Window – The see-through polymer window should have clear holograms. Fakes may have missing or damaged security features.

Look for Color Changes – Tilt the bill. The holograms and metallic ink should shift in color and shine.

Examine the Security Ribbon – Small numbers inside the vertical security strip should match the bill’s value and shift when tilted.

Verify the Serial Number – Counterfeit bills may repeat or use invalid serial numbers. Compare multiple bills if unsure.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspected Counterfeit Bill: