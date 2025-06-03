Windsor-Essex

Police Warn Of Fake $100’s In Leamington

Tuesday June 3rd, 2025, 8:07am

Crime & Police News
Essex County OPP are reporting the use of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police say that these fakes can be convincing but lack key security features.

How to Detect a Fake $100 Bill:

  • Feel the Texture – Genuine bills have raised ink on the large number and portrait’s shoulders. Fakes often feel too smooth.
  • Check the Transparent Window – The see-through polymer window should have clear holograms. Fakes may have missing or damaged security features.
  • Look for Color Changes – Tilt the bill. The holograms and metallic ink should shift in color and shine.
  • Examine the Security Ribbon – Small numbers inside the vertical security strip should match the bill’s value and shift when tilted.
  • Verify the Serial Number – Counterfeit bills may repeat or use invalid serial numbers. Compare multiple bills if unsure.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspected Counterfeit Bill:

  • Do not return it to the passer. Politely refuse and request another form of payment.
  • Note suspect details (description, vehicle, behavior).
  • Report it to police immediately.
  • If you receive a counterfeit bill or have any information, contact your local police service or submit an anonymous tip through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

