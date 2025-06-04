International Sensation The Tenors Return To Caesars Windsor With Their Joy To The World Tour

The Tenors kick off the holiday season with an all-ages performance on their Joy To The World Tour, live from The Colosseum stage on Friday, November 28th.

This festive season, The Tenors return to the stage with their signature blend of stunning harmonies, powerhouse vocals, and undeniable charm – performing everything from timeless Christmas classics to fresh new renditions of your favourite holiday songs. After touring the world, join The Tenors for a heartwarming concert experience perfect for audiences of all ages.

More than just a performance, The Tenors are Canada’s favourite holiday tradition. The Joy To The World Tour is a heartwarming celebration that brings people together and captures the true spirit of Christmas.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6th at 10:00am online.