Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Train

A 71-year-old woman has been killed after being struck by a passenger train in the city’s east end.

Police say that shortly after 4:00pm on June 3rg, 2025, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train near Lauzon Parkway, between Catherine Street and Lauzon Line. A preliminary investigation determined the woman attempted to cross the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming locomotive.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while investigators processed the scene.