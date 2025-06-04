Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Train

Wednesday June 4th, 2025, 8:53am

Crime & Police News
0
0

 

A 71-year-old woman has been killed after being struck by a passenger train in the city’s east end.

Police say that shortly after 4:00pm on June 3rg, 2025, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train near Lauzon Parkway, between Catherine Street and Lauzon Line. A preliminary investigation determined the woman attempted to cross the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming locomotive.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message