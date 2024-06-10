More Safety Measures Coming To Sandpoint Beach

More safety measures are coming to Sandpoint Beach after two swimmers lost their lives in May.

The previous 4-foot-tall chain link fence, installed in 2013 at the far west end of the beach, parallel to the shoreline and into the water perpendicular to the shoreline, was increased to an 8-foot-tall fence at the end of May 2024.

In addition, the city has already removed the beach volleyball net and pole system from the west end of the beach area to limit any errant balls from landing in the water.

On Monday, Windsor City Council directed the Administration to install additional fencing in the area from Riverside Drive to the current fence near the waterline. This would help further restrict the beach area near the existing 8-foot tall fence running parallel to the water. This will see a decrease in the overall size of the beach from 54,000 sq ft to 46,000 sq ft or a 15% reduction.