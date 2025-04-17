Health Unit Alerting Residents Of An Increase In Local Measles Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning about the increasing cases of measles within the region and steps that residents can take to keep safe ahead of the coming holiday weekend.

Measles is known for being highly contagious and easily spread amongst unvaccinated populations. The virus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even talks in an area and can remain in the air in a confined space for up to two hours after the individual has left. Since the first case was reported in February of this year, the WECHU has confirmed 67 cases of measles and monitored each of them to determine contacts and mass public exposures. To date, cases have been highly concentrated in the Leamington and Kingsville areas, however Dr. Aloosh shared that spread amongst unvaccinated populations in other municipalities is a growing concern.

The WECHU is asking all Windsor and Essex County residents to check their vaccination status. Getting vaccinated against measles is the best way to prevent serious illness and avoid hospital visits as two doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine provides 97% protection against measles. Typically, these doses are administered at one year of age, with a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. Given the current increased risk for unvaccinated children, children can receive their first dose ahead of schedule between 6 and 12 months of age, in these cases a third dose may be necessary.

With a high percentage of cases being amongst school-aged children, the health unit also advised of the measures which will be taken when a case of measles is identified within a school. To help prevent the spread of illness, if a case of measles is confirmed in a classroom, any student who has not received two doses of the MMR vaccine will be excluded from school for up to 21 days. This exclusion from school applies to students with a valid immunization exemption on file.

The health unit is reminding residents to stay home when they are feeling unwell, or if they have been exposed to the measles virus. Holy Week and the Easter weekend traditionally involves large gatherings (e.g., church-based celebrations, luncheons, banquets, or Easter Egg Hunts), which could lead to very high transmission of the virus.