Former Prince Andrew Public School Listed For Sale

Wednesday April 16th, 2025, 1:37pm

LaSalle
File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The Greater Essex County District School Board is still trying to sell off the former Prince Andrew Public School.

The closed when Legacy Oak Trail Public School was opened in September 2021. The one-storey building without a basement was constructed in three phases. The Original building was constructed in 1961, with additions built in 1971 and 1991.

You can find full details here.

