PHOTOS: 41st Annual Windsor Home & Garden Show

The 41st annual Windsor Home & Garden Show takes place this weekend at Central Park Athletics.

The show features 200 of the region’s premier suppliers all under one roof.

Show hours are Saturday April 12th from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday April 13th from 10:00am to 4:00pm at 3400 Grand Marais Road East at Central Ave.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Admission is $10 per person, cash only. Under 16 is free.

More information can be found on their website.