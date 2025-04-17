Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police has arrested two suspects and seized a firearm and $65,000 in illegal drugs.

Police say that earlier this year, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a 27-year-old man suspected of trafficking drugs.

On April 16th, 2025, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 9200 block of Tecumseh Road East. Incident to the arrest, officers seized $4,150 in cash and 23.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Officers also arrested a female suspect in the 9200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2300 block of Norman Road. The search returned 521 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 374.9 grams of cocaine, and 110.6 grams of an unknown white powder. Officers also seized $18,470 in cash, a handgun, an extended magazine, numerous shotgun shells, four digital scales, a money counter, two cell phones, a debt list and packaging materials.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $65,000.

Athir Faraj, 27, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine (x 2)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a license

Possession of a prohibited device, knowingly no authority

Possession of a firearm/device/ammunition while prohibited (x 3)

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

Sarah Maria Gagnon, 35, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a license

Unlicensed possession of a prohibited device

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers (@catchcrooks) anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.