BREAKING: Pedestrian Killed In Leamington

A pedestrian has been killed in Leamington.

OPP say the fatal collision involved a single motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Erie Street South in Leamington.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene; the driver was uninjured.

Erie Street South will be closed between Georgia Avenue and Pulford Avenue for several hours for the investigation.