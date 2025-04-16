Things To Do In
BREAKING: Pedestrian Killed In Leamington

Wednesday April 16th, 2025, 5:15pm

A pedestrian has been killed in Leamington.

OPP say the fatal collision involved a single motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Erie Street South in Leamington.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene; the driver was uninjured.

Erie Street South will be closed between Georgia Avenue and Pulford Avenue for several hours for the investigation.

