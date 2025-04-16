BREAKING: Pedestrian Killed In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 16th, 2025, 5:15pm
A pedestrian has been killed in Leamington.
OPP say the fatal collision involved a single motor vehicle and a pedestrian on Erie Street South in Leamington.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene; the driver was uninjured.
Erie Street South will be closed between Georgia Avenue and Pulford Avenue for several hours for the investigation.
