PHOTOS: Liquidation Continues At Hudson’s Bay

Friday April 11th, 2025, 8:48pm

Business
0
0

Liquidation sales continue at all Hudson’s Bay locations, including at the Devonshire Mall location.

Discounts range from 25 to 50 per cent off of the majority of products.

Sales are expected to last until June and will include all inventory, furniture, and fixtures of the stores.

During the liquidation period, all sales will be final and not returnable or exchangeable.

