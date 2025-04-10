Applications Now Open For Tecumseh Community Awards

Applications are now open for the 2025 Tecumseh Community Awards. These awards recognize outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the community through volunteerism, leadership, and civic engagement.

2025 Tecumseh Community Awards:

Dr. Henri Breault Community Excellence Award – Recognizes individuals who have demonstrated dedication and perseverance in supporting causes that benefit Tecumseh and the public.

Donald “Donny” Massender Memorial Volunteer Award – Honours outstanding volunteers known for their dedication to fundraising, advocacy, and charitable work.

Senior of the Year Award – Celebrates a Tecumseh resident aged 65 or older who has enriched the community through service, arts, education, or other contributions.

Youth of the Year Award – Recognizes young leaders under 23 who have made a significant social, cultural, or civic impact on the town.

Residents are encouraged to nominate deserving individuals who have made a meaningful impact on the Town of Tecumseh. To submit a nomination, complete the online application form by filling out all required fields. Applications will be automatically submitted to the Town of Tecumseh for review.

For more information about the Tecumseh Community Awards, including eligibility criteria and past recipients, visit www.tecumseh.ca/communityawards.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, April 30th, 2025.