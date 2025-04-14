Who Won The 2025 Burger Battle?

The Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland has announced tthe winner of the 2025 Burger Battle.

Joe Schmoe’s Eats N Drinks in LaSalle has been voted this year’s best burger in Windsor-Essex. With close to 1,500 votes cast by Burger Battle Passport holders, this is Joe Schmoe’s second win as they were declared best burger in Essex County in 2024.

Also in the top three contenders are Wolfhead Distillery, 2nd place and Harbour House, 3rd place.

“We are humbled by this overwhelming show of support for our restaurant”, says Candice Lavigne, owner of Joe Schmoe’s. “To win this award two years in a row is a testament to our incredible staff and their commitment to provide the best product and service for our customers”.

This year’s event raised a record $18,160.00, exceeding last year’s amount by $7,000. “This event resonates on so many levels”, says event chair Ann Hetherington. “Passport holders get to experience the wonderful restaurants in our community, the restaurants see an uptick in their business, and the money raised helps dozens of charities in the community”.

The Rotary Club sells $20.00 passports to burger lovers who get a “two for one” burger and fries meal at 11 participating restaurants. Passport holders then vote for their favourite burger. The promotion runs from early January to the end of March each year.