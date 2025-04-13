Essex County Library Celebrates Launch Of Active Living Collection At The Tecumseh Branch

The Essex County Library has launched a new collection of equipment at the Cada Branch in Tecumseh, providing residents with exciting new opportunities to stay active and engaged. Made possible by a donation from the Town of Tecumseh, this collection includes a pickleball set, tennis set, swim passes for municipal facilities, skate passes, walking poles, and a disc golf set—all available for checkout at the Cada branch. These items reflect a shared commitment to promoting health, wellness, and accessibility for all community members.

“These donations from the Town of Tecumseh align perfectly with the library’s mission to provide resources that enrich lives, and we’re excited to see residents take advantage of these fun, active options. Having these items available to check out with your library card make it easier than ever to get moving,” said Joe Bachetti, Library Board Chair and Tecumseh Deputy Mayor.

Patrons can now borrow equipment for outdoor and recreational activities, further solidifying the library’s role as a hub for both learning and leisure.