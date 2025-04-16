339 Pounds Of Cocaine Found Heading To Windsor

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 339 pounds of cocaine headed to Canada near the Ambassador Bridge on Tuesday.

Officials say that a Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags and four moving boxes. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

“Our ports of entry are not thoroughfares for illegal drugs, and we will continue to hold the line against transnational criminal activity,” said Acting Port Director David Beculheimer.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, an Indian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security