Police Arrest Delivery Van Theft Suspect

Thursday April 17th, 2025, 11:32am

City News
A Windsor Police K9 officer helped track down a suspect who allegedly stole an unoccupied delivery van.

Police say that shortly after 10:00am on April 16th, 2025, t a delivery driver had parked his van and left the engine running at the 1900 block of McKay Avenue while he dropped off a parcel at a nearby residence. While he was at the home’s door, an unknown man jumped into the van and sped off.

That afternoon, the stolen white van was found abandoned near a wooded area in the 2300 block of South Cameron Boulevard. With the assistance of K9 Link, officers searched the area and located the suspect a short distance away, hiding behind trees.

Christopher James Vollans, 34, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

 

