Work To Resume Near County Road 42 Roundabout

Clean up and restoration work near the new County Road 42 roundabout will resume April 22 th and is expected to last several weeks.

The construction work will include full-depth pavement removal between the new Banwell Road cul-de-sac and connector road, the installation of a barrier curb along the parking lot At County Road 42 and Banwell Road, the removal of the temporary driveway entrance to Tecumseh Vista School and the replacement of the sidewalk and curb in the parking lot area as well as the replacement of a chain-link fence at Tecumseh Vista School.

Base asphalt and shouldering is expected to be completed the week of April 28th, depending on the weather.

While this work is underway, there may be intermittent road closures and detours around the construction areas. Residents and businesses will continue to have access to their properties. However, they are likely to encounter construction activity, delays and possible short-term disruptions to their driveway access.