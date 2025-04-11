ERCA Takes Ownership Of More Than 100 Acres Of Environmentally Significant Lands In Windsor

More than 100 acres of environmentally significant lands located within the City of Windsor have been transferred to the Essex Region Conservation Authority by the Ministry of Transportation to provide for their long-term protection and stewardship.

The 106 acres of high-quality, purpose-built environmental habitat were created as part of the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway project, included within the significant restoration activities required. These lands include a created wetland and allowed endangered species to be transplanted during the parkway construction. They consist primarily of Tallgrass Prairie habitat, which is rare in Canada.

The land parcel is located within the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park within the Detroit River Watershed. ERCA will undertake additional restoration on the lands and ensure it is maintained to protect the rare prairie and Oak Savanah habitat, and the species-at-risk found at the site, which include Butlers Gartersnake, Eastern Foxsnake, Kentucky Coffeetree and more. Ongoing maintenance will include invasive species management and regular prescribed burns as part of its management strategy.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Transportation for designating ERCA as the recipient of these lands, thereby enabling their protection and stewardship in perpetuity,” said Tim Byrne, CAO for the Essex Region Conservation Authority. “We are particularly honored to continue our collaboration as dedicated land stewards in support of the establishment of the Ojibway National Urban Park.”

ERCA is currently undertaking active management of the site, including removing invasive species and conducting biological surveys.