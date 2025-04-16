Sudden Death Investigation On Pelee Island

The Essex County OPP are investigating a sudden death on Pelee Island.

Police say that on April 15th, 2025, around 2:45am, police, Pelee Island Volunteer Fire Department and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services responded to a well-being check at a residence on North Shore Road on Pelee Island.

There was an increased presence of OPP in the area, but they have since departed.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is being continued by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

If you have information about this investigation, you are asked to contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile device. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.