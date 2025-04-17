Sarah McLachlan Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Canadian Tour Heads To Caesars

Sarah McLachlan Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary 2025 Canadian Tour stops at Caesars Windsor with special guest Tiny Habits on Saturday, October 25th at 7:30pm.

The tour, originally scheduled for 2024, will kick off its new 17-date run at Victoria’s Save On Foods Memorial Centre on October 15th and continues across the country before wrapping up on November 9th at Peterborough Memorial Centre. Playing sold-out shows at Budweiser Stage and Place Bell last summer, due to incredible fan demand, McLachlan will return to both Toronto and Montreal once again. She will be joined by acoustic harmony trio Tiny Habits on all dates.

“I’m really excited to bring the tour across Canada, it was so disappointing to have to cancel the 2024 tour due to my vocal health, and I’m grateful that we were able to reschedule. I’m fully recovered and recharged and can’t wait to share the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour with my home country, and maybe a few new songs as well. This tour is a real walk down memory lane as Fumbling is a very special record for me… I’m hoping that the songs will bring back a lot of good memories for everybody,” said Sarah McLachlan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25th at 10:00am online. Visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.