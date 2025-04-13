New Cricket Field Construction Begins At East Windsor Derwent Park

Construction of the new cricket field at Derwent Park gets underway in the open field area behind the Children’s Safety Village.

The project includes the construction of a new cricket field, a concrete cricket pitch with artificial turf, wooden spectator bleachers, player benches, an irrigation system, drainage, and a small utility shed.

The open field portion of Derwent Park will be closed to visitors to late July 2025; however, other areas of the park, including the trail system, will remain open to the public during construction.