NEWS >

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

New Cricket Field Construction Begins At East Windsor Derwent Park

Sunday April 13th, 2025, 9:30am

City News
0
0

Construction of the new cricket field at Derwent Park gets underway in the open field area behind the Children’s Safety Village.

The project includes the construction of a new cricket field, a concrete cricket pitch with artificial turf, wooden spectator bleachers, player benches, an irrigation system, drainage, and a small utility shed.

The open field portion of Derwent Park will be closed to visitors to late July 2025; however, other areas of the park, including the trail system, will remain open to the public during construction.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message