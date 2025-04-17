Suspect Arrested Following Double Stabbing On Ottawa Street

Windsor Police has arrested a 29-year-old man following a double stabbing.

Police say that shortly after 1:30am on April 17th, 2025, they responded to a report of a person with a weapon at a business in the 1100 block of Ottawa Street. Through investigation, officers learned that a patron became combative when he was asked to leave the business. The man then brandished a knife, charged at the employee, and stabbed him several times. A second employee came to the victim’s aid and was also stabbed.

The suspect was quickly restrained by employees until police arrived and arrested him.

The victims were treated by officers and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robert Kenlynn Lauzon, 29, has been charged with: