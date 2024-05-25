LOCAL >
ClearNow
20 °C
69 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
27 °C
81 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Recover Bodies Missing Swimmers

Friday May 24th, 2024, 10:34pm

Top Story
0
0

File photo

Police have recovered the bodies of the two missing swimmers who had been missing for 24 hours in the water near Sandpoint Beach.

Police say that around 7:00pm Thursday, the two men were swimming just west of the beach when they suddenly went under the water and did not resurface.

A search was quickly initiated with the support of the Windsor Police Marine Unit and drones. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Emergency Medical Services, and the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards were also involved in the efforts.

The search continued all day Friday, and their bodies were recovered around 8:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message