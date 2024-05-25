Police Recover Bodies Missing Swimmers

Police have recovered the bodies of the two missing swimmers who had been missing for 24 hours in the water near Sandpoint Beach.

Police say that around 7:00pm Thursday, the two men were swimming just west of the beach when they suddenly went under the water and did not resurface.

A search was quickly initiated with the support of the Windsor Police Marine Unit and drones. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Emergency Medical Services, and the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards were also involved in the efforts.

The search continued all day Friday, and their bodies were recovered around 8:00pm.