Public Order Unit Locates Missing Senior Citizen
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday April 17th, 2025, 8:39am
The Windsor Police Service Public Order Unit is being recognized after they put their specialized training into action during a recent search for a missing senior citizen.
Police say the individual was missing for over eight hours, during which they were exposed to dangerously cold weather.
The Public Order Unit’s search and rescue expertise, and with support from Patrol Officers and the City of Windsor Traffic Operations, the team successfully located the missing person and brought them to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Launched in 2024, the WPS Public Order Unit is made up of 42 highly trained members, specializing in crowd management, event support, and search and rescue operations.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message