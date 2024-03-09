Parking Rates Going Up At Windsor Regional Hospital

Parking rates at Windsor Regional Hospital are going up on April 1st at the Metropolitan and Ouellette campuses.

The hospital says that while parking rates for visitors have not increased since 2011, although costs to maintain the parking lots have increased over the last 13 plus years.

The new visitor parking rates will be:

$3.50 for up to one hour, up from $3.00

$1.25 for each additional half hour up from $1.00

A daily maximum of $8.00, up from $7.00

 $34.50 for ten coupons (Met)/tokens (Ouellette), up from $30.00 for ten coupons (Met)/tokens (Ouellette)

The current rates for the cancer centre parking lot and the emergency department lots will remain unchanged.

Hospital officials said that the new rates remain below the provincial cap for how much hospitals can charge for parking and that the hospital does not make a profit from parking fees.

“We always want to ensure that our parking prices are set at a cost that’s fair to patients, visitors and staff while at the same time helps us offset some rising costs associated with maintaining the parking lots,” says David Musyj, President and CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital. “We know and appreciate the way that immediate family members provide an important role in supporting patient care, which is why reduced parking rates are available to those individuals through discounted monthly parking passes that have long been available to families of loved ones are in hospital or patients who need to visit on a frequent basis.”