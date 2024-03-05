NEWS >
Restoration Work Underway On The Duff-Baby House

Tuesday March 5th, 2024, 9:01am

Work is well underway on restoring the historic Duff-Baby in Old Sandwich Town.

The restoration work includes work on the roof, windows and HVAC systems.

Tours are offered monthly, with the next one on March 16th. You can find full details on their Facebook page.

 

