Lakeshore Mourns Loss Of Ward 2 Councillor

Lakeshore flags will be flown at half-mast following the death of Ward 2 Councillor Patrick “Paddy” Byrne. Byrne passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones, on July 25th, 2024, at the age of 71.

Councillor Byrne was a dedicated elected official and community volunteer. He served on Council for 12 years, including on the board that supported the amalgamation transition in 1997. During his time as a councillor, he served on the Parks and Recreation Committee, Civic Beautification Committee, Dog Pound Committee, Community Services Advisory Committee, and Lower Thames Valley Conservation Committee. He also volunteered as a soccer referee and for the Knights of Columbus.

“As we mourn the sudden loss of Councillor Byrne, our hearts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “He was an incredibly passionate public servant who served his constituents with tenacity and pride. It was an honour to serve the residents of Lakeshore alongside Councillor Byrne, and he will be missed around the Council table.”

Information about funeral service arrangements will be shared in the coming weeks.

“My Dad loved serving his community. He cherished the time he spent helping people as a municipal councillor, community volunteer, and addiction counsellor. It was truly his calling, and he left an unmatched impact on our community,” said Chris Byrne, Paddy’s son.