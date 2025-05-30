Summer Festival Preview: Woofa-Roo

Woofa-Roo is a fun-filled festival planned for pets and their people taking place in Amherstburg this weekend.

The Libro Complex will be packed of live presentations, such as dock diving, dog agility, lure coursing, and dog races. There will be specialty vendors, charity contests and much more.

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.