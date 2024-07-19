Atura Power Adopts The College Avenue Bike Trail
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 19th, 2024, 3:21pm
Atura Power is looking to adopt the College Avenue Bike Trail under the Adopt-a-Park or Trail Policy.
The College Avenue Bike Trail is located in Ward 2 and has an approximate area of 3.36 hectares. Currently, the parklands are mostly grass, with a tree-lined multi-use recreational trail from Brock to Prince.
Atura Power, which owns and operates the Brighton Beach Generating Station, is sponsoring events to clean up the subject Park four times a year as per the Adopt-A-Park or Trail Policy. They also entered into a donation agreement with the City of Windsor on February 28th, 2024 and are contributing $7,000 annually for the next five years.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
They also entered into a donation agreement with Atura Power for 21 solar lights for the trail.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook