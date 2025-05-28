Vehicle Hits Leamington Subway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 28th, 2025, 5:46pm
There were no injuries after a vehicle hit the Leamington Subway.
It happened around 1:20pm on Talbot Street West in Leamington.
The driver was charged with careless driving.
