Vehicle Hits Leamington Subway

Wednesday May 28th, 2025, 5:46pm

Leamington
There were no injuries after a vehicle hit the Leamington Subway.

It happened around 1:20pm on Talbot Street West in Leamington.

The driver was charged with careless driving.

