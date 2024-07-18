Streetcar No. 351 Arrives On The Riverfront

The City of Windsor has moved Streetcar No. 351 from its storage location to its permanent home at the Riverfront Legacy Park.

The streetcar, wrapped in a protective covering, now sits in the glass enclosed beacon under construction along the riverfront.

To accommodate the move, a three-week closure of a section of Windsor’s Riverfront multi-use trail is in place until Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.

A small portion of the riverfront trail will be closed from Crawford Avenue to the C.M.H. Woods Pumping Station. Directional signage re-routing trail users up to Riverside Drive will be in place at Crawford Avenue and Church Street.

A grand opening of the new beacon is anticipated for the fall of 2024.