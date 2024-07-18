NEWS >
CloudyNow
22 °C
72 °F
SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySat
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Streetcar No. 351 Arrives On The Riverfront

Thursday July 18th, 2024, 4:02pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor has moved Streetcar No. 351 from its storage location to its permanent home at the Riverfront Legacy Park.

The streetcar, wrapped in a protective covering, now sits in the glass enclosed beacon under construction along the riverfront.

To accommodate the move, a three-week closure of a section of Windsor’s Riverfront multi-use trail is in place until Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.

A small portion of the riverfront trail will be closed from Crawford Avenue to the C.M.H. Woods Pumping Station. Directional signage re-routing trail users up to Riverside Drive will be in place at Crawford Avenue and Church Street.

A grand opening of the new beacon is anticipated for the fall of 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message