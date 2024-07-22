Slash S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival Show On July 27th Cancelled At The Colosseum

Caesars Windsor has announced that the the Slash show, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 27th as been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Refunds are available from the original point of purchase.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm. Refunds are available for 30 days from cancellation notice.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your payment method.