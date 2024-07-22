Hyatt Place Windsor Nears Completion
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 22nd, 2024, 9:00am
Construction of the new Hyatt Place Windsor on Huron Church is nearing completion.
The new hotel will feature 95 modern rooms, pool, and meeting space.
The hotel accepting reservations for stays from December 17th, 2024 and beyond.
