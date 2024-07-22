Mainly SunnyNow
22 °C
71 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Hyatt Place Windsor Nears Completion

Monday July 22nd, 2024, 9:00am

Business
0
0

Construction of the new Hyatt Place Windsor on Huron Church is nearing completion.

The new hotel will feature 95 modern rooms, pool, and meeting space.

The hotel accepting reservations for stays from December 17th, 2024 and beyond.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message