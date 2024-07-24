UWindsor President On Medical Leave

The president of the University of Windsor, Dr. Robert Gordon, is on medical leave, the University confirmed Tuesday evening.

The leave is expected to last approximately one month.

An update to the campus community said that Professor Emeritus Bruce Tucker has been named interim president.

Tucker retired from the University in 2015, and has served as associate vice-president, academic, head of the history department, coordinator of inter-faculty programs, president of the Windsor University Faculty Association, and chair of the Annual Giving Program. He currently serves on the Board of Governors, having been reappointed for a three-year term in September 2023. He is also a member of the Board Audit Committee and Board Resource Allocation Committee, and Chair, Board Governance Committee.