City Invests Over $2.24 Million in 16 Residential Milling And Paving Projects

Thursday July 25th, 2024, 4:44pm

Construction
0
0

The City of Windsor is investing $2,246,241 into 16 new residential milling and paving projects across the city, spanning a total of 10.2 kilometres.

Milling and paving is the process of removing an old top layer of a roadway and replacing it with a fresh new surface layer.

Milling and paving work included in this project:

  • Ora Street – Borrelli Drive to Prairie Court; completion by September 2024
  • Bartlet Drive – Casgrain Drive to Guppy Court; by September 2024
  • Granville Crescent – Prince Road to Beechwood Avenue; by September 2024
  • Felix Avenue – Tecumseh Road West to Prince Road; by September 2024
  • Beechwood Street – Redwood Street to Felix Avenue; by September 2024
  • Victoria Avenue – Hanna Street to Ellis Street; by August 2024
  • Lens Avenue – Lincoln Road to Kildare Road; by August 2024
  • Reginald Street – Arthur Road to Pillette Road; by September 2024
  • Milloy Street – Factoria Road to Chandler Road; by September 2024
  • Villaire Avenue – Ontario Street to Raymond Avenue; by September 2024

Concrete milling/surface asphalt work included in this project:

  • Kerby Road – Ridge Road to Chestnut Drive; completion by September 2024
  • Empress Court – Empress Street to Cul de Sac; by September 2024
  • Coronation Avenue – Ford Boulevard to Ferndale Avenue; by August 2024
  • Foster Ave – Woodward Boulevard to Walker Road; by September 2024

Overlay/partial depth mill and pave work included in this project:

  • Elsmere Avenue – Grand Marais Road East to North Service Road; by September 2024
  • Everts Avenue – Tecumseh Road West to Campbell Avenue; by September 2024

 

