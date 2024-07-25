City Invests Over $2.24 Million in 16 Residential Milling And Paving Projects
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 25th, 2024, 4:44pm
The City of Windsor is investing $2,246,241 into 16 new residential milling and paving projects across the city, spanning a total of 10.2 kilometres.
Milling and paving is the process of removing an old top layer of a roadway and replacing it with a fresh new surface layer.
Milling and paving work included in this project:
- Ora Street – Borrelli Drive to Prairie Court; completion by September 2024
- Bartlet Drive – Casgrain Drive to Guppy Court; by September 2024
- Granville Crescent – Prince Road to Beechwood Avenue; by September 2024
- Felix Avenue – Tecumseh Road West to Prince Road; by September 2024
- Beechwood Street – Redwood Street to Felix Avenue; by September 2024
- Victoria Avenue – Hanna Street to Ellis Street; by August 2024
- Lens Avenue – Lincoln Road to Kildare Road; by August 2024
- Reginald Street – Arthur Road to Pillette Road; by September 2024
- Milloy Street – Factoria Road to Chandler Road; by September 2024
- Villaire Avenue – Ontario Street to Raymond Avenue; by September 2024
Concrete milling/surface asphalt work included in this project:
- Kerby Road – Ridge Road to Chestnut Drive; completion by September 2024
- Empress Court – Empress Street to Cul de Sac; by September 2024
- Coronation Avenue – Ford Boulevard to Ferndale Avenue; by August 2024
- Foster Ave – Woodward Boulevard to Walker Road; by September 2024
Overlay/partial depth mill and pave work included in this project:
- Elsmere Avenue – Grand Marais Road East to North Service Road; by September 2024
- Everts Avenue – Tecumseh Road West to Campbell Avenue; by September 2024
