Mostly CloudyNow
22 °C
71 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
22 °C
72 °F		Mainly SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySat
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Lakeshore Launches 2024 Capital Project Map

Thursday July 18th, 2024, 1:56pm

Lakeshore
0
0

The Municipality of Lakeshore has released the 2024 Capital Project Map to help residents learn about current and upcoming projects throughout Lakeshore.

The map, which can be found online at Lakeshore.ca/ProjectMap, highlights project locations throughout Lakeshore, descriptions, budget information, status, and stage of each project.

“The 2024 Capital Project Map can allow residents to explore Lakeshore’s current and future investments in our communities,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “This tool puts in perspective the scope and scale of infrastructure projects that will continue to pave the way toward making Lakeshore an even greater place to live, work, and play.”

Residents also have the option to search for projects happening in their own neighbourhood.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message