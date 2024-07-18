Lakeshore Launches 2024 Capital Project Map

The Municipality of Lakeshore has released the 2024 Capital Project Map to help residents learn about current and upcoming projects throughout Lakeshore.

The map, which can be found online at Lakeshore.ca/ProjectMap, highlights project locations throughout Lakeshore, descriptions, budget information, status, and stage of each project.

“The 2024 Capital Project Map can allow residents to explore Lakeshore’s current and future investments in our communities,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “This tool puts in perspective the scope and scale of infrastructure projects that will continue to pave the way toward making Lakeshore an even greater place to live, work, and play.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Residents also have the option to search for projects happening in their own neighbourhood.