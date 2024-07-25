SunnyNow
Youth Charged After Female Struck By A Projectile

Thursday July 25th, 2024, 11:46am

Crime & Police News
0
0

A youth has been charged following an investigation in Lakeshore.

OPP said that at approximately 7:00pm on Wednesday, July 24th, a female reported being struck by a projectile from a moving vehicle as she was walking her dog along Puce Road.

At approximately 7:45pm,  officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop on County Road 22 near East Pike Creek Road. Officers located a gel blaster imitation firearm.

As a result, a 16-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged with the following offences

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer the charges.

The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.  No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

