Youth Charged After Female Struck By A Projectile
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 25th, 2024, 11:46am
A youth has been charged following an investigation in Lakeshore.
OPP said that at approximately 7:00pm on Wednesday, July 24th, a female reported being struck by a projectile from a moving vehicle as she was walking her dog along Puce Road.
At approximately 7:45pm, officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop on County Road 22 near East Pike Creek Road. Officers located a gel blaster imitation firearm.
As a result, a 16-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged with the following offences
- Assault with a weapon
- Failure to comply with undertaking
The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer the charges.
The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.