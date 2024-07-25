Catch Tecumseh Twilight Friday

Catch Tecumseh Twilight this Friday for food trucks, classic cars, and a movie under the stars.

The event will take place at McAuliffe Park located at 2391 St. Alphonse Street from 6:30pm to 10:30pm.

Snap some pics of an exclusive collection of cars at the Classic Car Show, sponsored by Steven Wilder of Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP! While you’re at it, grab a bite to eat from one (or more) of our food truck vendors that will be onsite.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

There is plenty of fun for the kiddos, too. They will have airbrush tattoos and lawn games, and McAuliffe Park Sports will be hosting their program, Free Kick Fridays.

Local singer-songwriter, Carson Janik, will be performing live from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.And don’t forget to bring along your blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray, we will be showing our feature film Monsters Inc, sponsored by Motor City Community Credit Union around 9:00pm.

.