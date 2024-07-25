Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
25 °C
77 °F		SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySat
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Going Car Crazy This Sunday

Thursday July 25th, 2024, 9:20am

Amherstburg
0
0

The 18th annual Amherstburg Gone Car Crazy show takes place this Sunday along the town’s main streets from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

The show will feature street rods, trucks, custom street machines, sport cars and live entertainment.

For more information check out their website here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message