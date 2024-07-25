Amherstburg Going Car Crazy This Sunday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 25th, 2024, 9:20am
The 18th annual Amherstburg Gone Car Crazy show takes place this Sunday along the town’s main streets from 11:00am to 4:00pm.
The show will feature street rods, trucks, custom street machines, sport cars and live entertainment.
For more information check out their website here.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook