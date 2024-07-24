Do You Know This Person?
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 24th, 2024, 11:47am
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect wanted for theft.
Police say the male suspect entered an underground parking garage in the 9000 block of Riverside Drive East and stole a bike.
The suspect is wanted for theft under $5,000.
He is described as a white man 25-35 years old. At the time of the offence, the suspect wore black jogging pants, a black sweater, a purple baseball hat, gloves, and red shoes and carried a large backpack.
If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
